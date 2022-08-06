Marist out to restore lost glory

Marist Brothers High School will be out to restore lost glory at the Coca-Cola Games this month.

The all-boys school has been starved of the title since 2017 and hopes are high on bringing it back to its argued home of Kaunikuila.

Captain Anthony Ah Sing says Marist is heading to the Coke Games with a no-fear attitude.

“Our mentality is not to fear anyone, just go out there, go by what we have learned during training, and yes not to be scared of anyone. Just go out there and join the battle.”

School Principal Asish Dayal says they have brushed aside their loss from the zone, focusing on the target they’ve set.

“It’s not so much about winning but it’s about what we as Marist bring to the competition. We have our own legacy, we have our own way of doing things and we have a special place in the Coke Games history and we’d like to build on that.”

The school has also been boosted with the support of Bula Outsourcing.

The Coca-Cola Games will start from the 17th to the 19th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.