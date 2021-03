Makelesi Marama wins Tailevu North’s first gold

Tailevu North College’s long-distance runner Makelesi Marama has scooped the school’s first gold medal in the 1500m sub-junior grade at the Tailevu Zone today.

The 13-year-old, Naivicula, Tailevu lass clocked a time of 5 minutes 42 seconds to outrun her rivals from Naiyala Secondary School Salaseini Vavatabua who ran a time of 5 minutes 45 seconds.

Wainibuka Secondary School’s Mirini Lewarua clocked a time of 5 minutes 48 seconds to settle for third.