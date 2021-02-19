Ma'afu wins RKS inter-house

Ma’afu House has won the Ratu Kadavulevu School interhouse meet.

They scooped 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze.

Donning the blue color, Ma’afu also claimed the sub junior and senior grades trophies.

Article continues after advertisement

Degei came in second with 15 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze.

In third place was Cakau House with 13 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze.

Sukuna settled in fourth place with 11 gold, 13 silver and seven bronze.

Cakau athlete Nacanieli Nasoqosoqo scooped the blue ribbon event and was also awarded the best athlete of the meet.