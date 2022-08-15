Long distance target for Naitasiri Secondary School

Nasinu Secondary School Athletes.

Naitasiri Secondary School is banking on its long-distance runners to bag medals in the Coca-Cola Games.

10 athletes will represent the school, nine in the tracks and only one in the javelin event.

Coach Samuela Railoa says his long-distance runners continue to put in the hard yards, overcoming financial constraints to get access to proper training facilities.

He says his athletes showed only a piece of what they’re capable of in the Triple N zone and there is more to come from them.

The 10 are amongst the 3000 athletes that are part of the Coke Games that starts on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can also watch the Games live on FBC Sports on Walesi.