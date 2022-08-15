Athletics

Long distance target for Naitasiri Secondary School

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 15, 2022 4:30 pm

Nasinu Secondary School Athletes.

Naitasiri Secondary School is banking on its long-distance runners to bag medals in the Coca-Cola Games.

10 athletes will represent the school, nine in the tracks and only one in the javelin event.

Coach Samuela Railoa says his long-distance runners continue to put in the hard yards, overcoming financial constraints to get access to proper training facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says his athletes showed only a piece of what they’re capable of in the Triple N zone and there is more to come from them.

The 10 are amongst the 3000 athletes that are part of the Coke Games that starts on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can also watch the Games live on FBC Sports on Walesi.

Qiliho refutes claims about poor police response

Ro Filipe hunts for SODELPA mole

SoE clarifies use of schools

Kaloulia dedicates new mini-market to late Aunty

High Court grants forfeiture application

2022 voter list captures baby boom

Coke Games operation to be beefed-up

Cost of freight is important: Klein

First cruise ship returns to Fiji

Landowners are critical players for Fiji Pine

Namosi High Chief handed jail sentence

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive in Auckland, bound for Wellington wedding?

'I could have like 10': Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's big baby plans

Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea

FRU CEO on leave, three terminated

Long distance target for Naitasiri Secondary School

Get the little things right: Suva Coach

Kamikamica faces fine

Leaders meet to try to pass a UN treaty to protect oceans

NZ deploying 120 more troops to train Ukraine soldiers in UK

Guayaquil: Ecuador blast 'declaration of war' by gangs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Seen in First Joint Appearance

Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

New Zealand: 12 deaths reported, 3387 new cases

Raila Odinga and William Ruto in tight presidential race

New experience for Vunisea ahead of Fiji Finals

Man drives into fire fundraiser crowd in United States, then kills mother

Two-year deals for Masi and Doge

New Zealand: Fisher Funds buys Kiwi Wealth for $310m

Horror moment crowd injured at Medusa Festival caught on camera

Gunman charged over Canberra airport shooting

90210 star Denise Dowse dead at 64 after contracting meningitis

Anne Heche's mum survives four of her five children

Accident claims another life

Less families insured in Fiji

'China threat' emerges in elections from UK to Australia

Preliminary consultations on PEV Scheme

Full court ahead of Tui Namosi sentencing

Second win for Nigeria U20

Maritime schools shouldn’t be ruled out: Raboiliku

Congress team follows Pelosi with second high-level visit in a month

Dudley ruggers eye national quarter-finals spot

Salman Rushdie's 'defiant sense of humour' remains, son says

Nabua youth instigated street violence

'We are waiting for rain, for winter, for God' - Fighting a megafire in France

We need to strengthen regionalism: Koya

People have switched careers: CIC

Awoniyi’s saves the day for Forest

Dozens dead in Giza Coptic church

MESC will meet Fiji’s global maritime commitments

Real Madrid overcomes Almeria in La Liga

Ratu Suliano to be sentenced today

Titans triumph over Sea Eagles

Mexico: President López Obrador to bypass congress to keep army in streets

Raiders survives late Dragon comeback

Bangladesh fuel prices: 'I might start begging in the street'

FijiFirst guided by principles, Rabuka a weak leader: Sayed-Khaiyum

Government announces rolling out of assistance

Blues too strong for Nasinu

Masi expected to be a Drua

Ratu Finau College opts for underdog tag

Raiwai residents protecting their families: Yavala

Suva outclass Navua at home

Police takes strong approach in dealing with illicit drug trade

Couple charged for alleged cultivation of illicit drugs

Double from Savu helps the Men in Black

Two in custody following Raiwai violence

Zelensky warns Russian soldiers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Riwai chases second World Cup outing

Hunt for Pacific Games athletes begins

Nadroga work on finishing

Police investigate Raiwai street violence

Fiji Pine sets target for planting operations 

Tower Insurance invests in technology in Fiji

Family support is vital: Selala

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander convicted over crashing wedding

Southern Baptist abuse claims under DoJ investigation

One killed as strong winds cause stage collapse in Spain

Taliban break up rare protest by Afghan women in Kabul

Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

Argentina register biggest win over Australia

Increasing volume of rice production

Missing man found dead

Man arrested for allegedly stoning several vehicles

More Fijians to be recruited under the PALM scheme

Couple reunite after 30 years

Must win for Blues

Brentford dismantle Man United

New Zealand stun South Africa with late try

Cobbo bags three as Broncos down Knights

New Zealand lose to Germany

Otago too good for Tasman Mako

Sharks power past West Tigers

Duavata 7s in Ra an assessment by the Fiji team

Gunman kills 11 after family dispute

Nadroga retains Farebrother Trophy

Korovuto man dies following an accident

Ali and Olsen rep Fiji in Australian TV show

Man who allegedly tried to run over officers in custody

Fire destroys three bedroom home

Level playing field for private sector investment

Lautoka man reported missing

Kubu scores a double in DPL thriller

Lightning strikes Thunderbirds in Fast5

Fiji 7s team in quarter-finals of Duavata Tournament

Fiji Mens East sweeps past West

Another win for Fiji Open Chess Team

Ratu Latianara records second win

FBI took top secret files from Mar-a-Lago

Pre-Coke games competition boosts athletes

Yasawa confident of a good outing

Nalaubu departs for Czech Republic

AG cautions youth about regressive politics

People's Alliance removes Facebook post

A dollar a day initiative to start next month

Why South Korea just pardoned the Samsung 'prince'

Bike seller Peloton and meditation app Calm cut jobs

Fisheries industry needs more trained personnel

Suspected bank robber rescued from tunnel near Vatican

How musical by TikTok stars became so controversial

Crimea blasts significantly hit Russian navy

'We have lost a bright light'

Investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump

Drought hits Germany's Rhine River

Man arrested after author attacked on stage

Council receive complaints against land surveyors

Natua village restriction lifted

Warid refuses to respond to questions on racist statement

Couple further remanded

Cleverley scores winner for Wartford

2021 Cokes tickets reimbursed

Pearls World Cup squad to be known soon

Hawke's Bay makes late comeback to retain Ranfurly Shield

Bunnies outclass Eels

Afghanistan outruns Ireland

Afghan cleric killed by bomb hidden in artificial leg

Jordan Peele's "Nope" surpasses $100 million at box office

FRU look at realigning protocols

Defense Secretary has government-provided "protection 24/7"

Expectations high for defending boys champs

Child marriage deprives a girl of a better future

Fiji Warriors team named for Pacific challenge

COVID-19 claims its youngest victim in Fiji

Victory for South Korea and Nigeria

Fiji Labour Party referred to FICAC

EC dismisses FLP’s complaint

Family of American fighter captured during war believes he and other prisoners are still in Ukraine

Four schools to benefit from boat and engines

Legal Aid to represent Kapawale

CWM Hospital receives lifesaving equipment

Suspect killed in standoff after alleged attempt to breach FBI office in Cincinnati

NFP announces names of 33 proposed candidates

Fish die off amid severe drought in Europe as wildfires spread

UN alarm as Ukraine nuclear power plant shelled again

Wife killer gets life behind bars

Alleged murderer told to get a lawyer

COVID-19 exacerbated existing challenges: Koya

Doge joins Drua, Kerr out

New sponsor for Fijiana Drua

Tailevu Naitasiri still hopeful

Reduce time spent on devices

At least 21 protesters killed during anti-government protests in Sierra Leone

New Zealand MP’s work on the IUU report

Funding needed for climate adaptation

UK says Russia ‘starting to fail’ in Ukraine war

FIFA World Cup to start a day early

Jennette McCurdy says Miranda Cosgrove's friendship helped her heal

USA dominates Ghana

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to front MP Gaurav Sharma's bullying claims

Woman charged for alleged deception

More actions needed to achieve sustainable development

Justice Dept seeks to unseal FBI search warrant of Trump home

25 years on - how Princess Diana's story echoes in the experiences of Meghan and Harry

A former co-star of Ariana Grande has revealed a secret feud in a tell-all book.

France firefighters battle 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux

McDonald's plans to reopen in Kyiv and western Ukraine

Anne Heche in ‘dire’ condition amid drug revelation

Bank of Mexico raises interest rates to record 8.5 percent

Fiji to feature at Duavata 7s, Japan pulls out

One-month-old dies from COVID

Couple charged with alleged drug trade

Man to front court for disorderly conduct

Eateries under spotlight

PA will not comment on Warid’s statement

Court to rule on Naidu’s application

Initiatives to boost fisherwomen’s resilience

New Zealand MP’s visit NDMO warehouse

The mystery deaths of two Saudi sisters in Sydney

Yasawa targets Nadroga forwards

Koroibete and Valetini retained

Support crucial for Nalaubu’s overseas stint: Wife

Changes for All Blacks

Lawyers wrap up case in Radrodro trial

FNRLW set for national quarterfinals

Fiji’s envoy to NZ presents credentials

Storm keep Panthers scoreless

Discussion underway on key regional issues

Williams goes down in first match

Olivia Wilde wins custody battle against ex Jason Sudeikis

Crimea airbase badly damaged, satellite images show