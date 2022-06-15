Lions roar once again

Suva Grammar School has once again retained its champion title, winning both the boys and girls divisions at the Coca-Cola Suva Zone 2 meet.

The Lions bagged 28 gold, 24 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

Marist Brothers High School bagged 23 gold, 22 silver, and 27 bronze medals.

In third place, is Yat Sen Secondary School with 1 gold.

In the girl’s division, Suva grammar scooped 26 gold, 23 silver, and 24 bronze medals to claim first place.

In second place is Saint Joseph Secondary School with 22 gold, 23 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Third place is Ratu Latianara with 1 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Suva Grammars long-distance runner John Ricardo won best athlete.

Ricardo won gold in 800, 1500 and 4 by 400m relay.