Athletics

Lions roar loudest in Suva Zone 2

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 5, 2021 5:07 pm

Suva Grammar School has once again dominated the Suva Zone 2 meet successfully defending its titles in both the boys and girls division.

In the boys division, Grammar took out a total of 27 gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Marist Brothers High School finished in second place with 23 gold, 28 silver and 16 bronze.

Lomary Secondary School settled for third with one gold, four silver and six bronze.

In the girls division, Suva Grammar earned 23 gold, 26 silver and 17 bronze

St Joseph Secondary settled for second place with 18 gold, 11 silver and 17 bronze.

Lomary Secondary School finished third with eight gold, six silver and nine bronze.

Grammar sprinter, Tevita Sokiveta won the blue ribbon event clocking an unofficial time of 10.64 seconds.

Marian O’Neill of St Joseph Secondary claimed the girl’s 100m.

