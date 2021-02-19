Leweni a potential gold medalist

Suva Sangam College sprinter Sylvester Leweni has been labelled as a potential gold medalist in the Fiji Finals.

The 18-year-old clocked the fastest time in the 100 meters event in the schools inter-house meet today finishing at around 11 seconds.

The year 12 student joined Suva Sangam last year with hope of representing the school in the zone meet and possibly the Coca Cola Games in April.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of PEMAC Cecil Chandra says the sprinter has been impressive.

“We are banking on our senior boys 100 meters. We have got some good results in that one.”

The Kadavu lad says now the real work begins as he will have to do the hard yards to make it past the zone meet.

“It’s worth it. I’ve been training so hard for this competition. I’ve been training since the beginning of this year. Last year we had COVID-19 so this year definitely I will try my best.”

Leweni finished first in the 100 and 200 meters event.

The sprinter hopes to maintain the same momentum going towards the Suva Zone two next Thursday and Friday.