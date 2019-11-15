Lelean aims for comeback

Lelean Memorial School have begun preparations for the Triple N zone and the Coca-Cola Games.

School principal Mohammed Feroz says preparations started from the beginning of the school year.

“We have been preparing from the first week who had been training and will try and get potential from here but we are coming in strongly to take part in triple N and we ensure that the maximum number is qualified for the coke games”

Meet manager Sakiusa Tukana says the performance of the school had dropped in the previous years, which they want to change in this year’s Athletics meet.

The Nausori based school held their interhouse competition today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.