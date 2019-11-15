Lautoka could have hosted the 2020 Coca Cola Games

Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association General Secretary Vuli Waqa says they made the move to have the Coca Cola Games at Churchill Park this year.

But Waqa says it didn’t turn out the way they expected.

“I think everybody’s looking forward to Lautoka to Churchill Park in fact we were hoping to go to Lautoka this year but when we wanted to book for Lautoka it was booked by Athletics Fiji for the Melanesian championship, we were told by Lautoka that Churchill Park would be closed by November 2019 so we withdrew our intention to go to Lautoka simply because of that and that is the reason we are having it back at the ANZ Stadium in Suva”.

Meanwhile, Waqa adds they may not introduce the hurdles events at this year’s Games.

It was earlier agreed in their Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Associations Executive meeting to introduce the 110 meters event for the boys and 100 meters hurdles for the girls this year.

But Waqa says that may not be the case this year as it is unfair for other zones who don’t have the equipment for the events.

The 2020 Coca Cola Games will be held from the 16th to the18th of April at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.