Late Rabeni's nephew wins gold for Cuvu College

The dream of playing in the Deans for Cuvu College was shattered last year for 19-year-old Lepani Rabuli due to the pandemic.

He left his Nasolo village in Bua in 2017 to chase his rugby dream in Nadroga and follow his uncle the late Seru Rabeni’s footsteps.

Rabuli’s dad is the elder brother of Rabeni and the youngster who also plays centre in rugby says he was really disheartened after the cancellation of the Dean’s last year so he went back to the village.

The year 13 student was ready to get back to village life, however, his dad advised him to return to the mainland to continue his studies and not to lose sight of his rugby aim.

This year Rabuli will be part of the Nadroga Under-19 squad in Skipper Cup.

Today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Rabuli won a gold medal for Cuvu College at the Nadroga Navosa zone in the senior boy’s shot put.

He managed a distance of 11.60 metres which was enough to secure a spot in his first Coca Cola Games.

Last year he also won gold in shot put at the zone but was not able to feature at the Fiji Finals because it was cancelled.

The Nadroga Navosa zone will continue tomorrow.