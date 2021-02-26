Lami High School out to create history

Lami High School will head into the Suva Zone One athletics meet as underdogs.

The school held its inter-house meet after quite some time at the ANZ Stadium yesterday with the aim of allowing its athletes to get a feel of the track before the zone.

Acting Principal James Faiyaz says for the past years, their athletes have performed well in the zone, often unnoticed and came close to winning medals at the Fiji Finals.

He says this year, they are out to create history.

“We will try our best, we can’t say much at the moment because we have to look at other schools. We’ll try our best to get a medal this year.”

Lami will be going up against schools like Ratu Sukuna Memorial, Dudley High School, Sacred Heart College and Nasinu Secondary School and they are determined to achieve their goal.

The Suva Zone 1 meet will be held on the 17th of this month.

You can watch the Zone 1 action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.