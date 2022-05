[File Photo]

Lagakali has dethroned Uci House snatching the Adi Cakobau School inter-house title today.

The ladies in yellow bagged 20 gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.

Uci had to settle for second place with 11 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

In third place is Mokosoi House with 11 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze.

Kakala in fourth secured nine gold, 20 silver and 12 bronze.