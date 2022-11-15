Lack of female athletes in sprint events: Miller

Natabua flyer Ofa Lagonilakeba wins the 200m

The lack of female athletes in sprint events is a worry for Athletics Fiji as it looks toward the 2023 Pacific Games.

National coach, Albert Miller has raised this concern as they prepare for competitions ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Athletics has always been a medal-winning event for Team Fiji in the Pacific Games but the worry is now on the numbers.

Article continues after advertisement

Miller says this is an area they can address with time.

“We have more than enough athletes in the sprinting event, especially for males. We are still lacking in the female but it is something that we just have to work on and try to bring in more female athletes to make up the team for Solomons next year.”

Miller says some promising female athletes are coming through their secondary school system, the likes of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School sprinter Kesaia Boletakanadavu, and Natabua flyer Ofa Lagonilakeba.

Some prominent female athletes that dominated the Pacific tracks during their time include Makelesi Bulikiobo and Vaciseva Tavaga.

The Honiara Pacific Games will be held in December next year.