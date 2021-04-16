Keep Coca Cola Games tickets safe:Waqa

Fans that have already bought Coca-Cola Games tickets have been urged to keep them.

Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association Secretary Vuli Waqa says ticket holders should keep them safe.

Waqa says they planning to have the Games in August.

FSSAA President Marika Uluinaceva says they are looking at hosting the Games on the 19th, 20th and 21st of August.

Uluinaceva says they respect the government’s decision to cancel all events scheduled for the next 14 days including the Coca Cola Games.

Coca-Cola Amatil Marketing Manager Lawrence Tikaram confirms they have booked the ANZ Stadium for those three days in August.

However, Tikaram adds everything will depend on how we get through the current situation.