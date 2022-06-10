Karan qualifies for second Commonwealth Games event

Yeshnil Karan. [Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s long-distance star, Yeshnil Karan, has qualified for his second event at the Commonwealth Games in England in July.

The Tavua man had earlier qualified for the 1500 meters.

However, Athletics Fiji has confirmed that the former Tavua College student has managed to meet the qualifying time for the Commonwealth Games in the 5000 meters.

[Source: Supplied]

This is after Karan finished third in the Oceania Championship in Mackay, Australia running a new personal best time of 15 minutes 26.45s, placing him as the 6th best 5000m runner of all time in Fiji.



[Source: Supplied]

The FMF Athletics Fiji team won a gold and three bronze medals.

Senior team member Banuve Tabakaucoro says he’s happy to see the drive and passion the young athletes and it showed in the way they competed.