Karan moves to fifth on Fiji’s 3000m all-time ranking

Long-distance champion Yeshnil Karan has moved to 5th place on Fiji’s all-time ranking list for the 3,000 metres event.

He recorded a personal best time of 8 minutes and 54.83 seconds at the Sunshine Coast Track Classic in Australia.

Karan celebrated his 21st Birthday after stepping off his first-ever plane flight on Wednesday and three days later clocked a PB.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Coca Cola Games champion was congratulated by 1980 British Olympic Games gold medalist Steve Ovett.

Yeshnil Karan will be based in Brisbane for three months for intensive training and track and cross-country competitions.

He will join the Fiji Team and take part in the Oceania Athletics Championships in Mackay from 7th to 11th June.