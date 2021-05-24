Karan improves in Sydney

Fiji’s long distance champion Yeshnil Karan clocked a season’s best in the 1500 meters at the Australian Athletics Championships at the Olympic Park in Homebush, Sydney.

The former Tavua College student managed a time of 4 minutes 13.69 seconds.

Last weekend Karan competed in the 5000m and clocked a personal best of 16 mins 17.77 seconds to register a qualifying time for the Pacific Mini Games.

Article continues after advertisement

This was 24 seconds faster than what he performed in Suva before departing for Australia.

He stuck with a fast pace of 4 minutes 48 seconds for the first mile, and continued to run strongly clocking a credible 9 minutes 25 seconds for the first 3000m, before he dropped off the pace.

With the end of the Australian Track Season, Karan will now take a break from track racing and focus on his preparations for the Oceania Athletics Championships which will held from 7th to 11th May in Mackay.