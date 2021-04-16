Home

Athletics

Karan impresses Naikelekelevesi

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 1:09 pm
Yeshnil Karan training with Isireli Naikelekelevesi

Former Coca Cola Games senior boy’s 1500 metres champion Yeshnil Karan has caught the attention of one of Fiji’s long distance great Isireli Naikelekelevesi.

Recently Karan made Fiji’s 3,000 metres all-time top 10 list after clocking an impressive electronic time of 9 minutes 02.72.

The former Tailevu College student is trained by Naikelekelevesi and he has been pushing the youngster in the last few months.

Article continues after advertisement

Karan says Naikelekelevesi is a great coach.

‘He’s so fit, he’s a coach in Fiji like you know, some of the coaches they only train the athlete but this coach he also trains with me’.

Naikelekelevesi says Karan’s recent success comes as no surprise to to him.

‘Yeshnil is a well behaved kid and athlete, through what we’ve been given about training, he’s a good listener and disciplined kid’.

The 20-year-old became a household name when he beat then national rep Petero Veitaqomaki in the 1500m at the 2019 Coca Cola Games.

Two weeks ago, Yeshnil Karan won the 800m in a personal best time of 1m 59.34 secs and 1,500m in another PB of 4m 07.69 seconds at the National Championship in Suva.

Karan is preparing for the Queensland Athletics season when the border opens.

