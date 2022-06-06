Karan, Banuve meet qualifying time

Fiji Athletes Yeshnil Karan (left) and Banuve Tabakaucoro. [Source: Athletics Fiji]

Fiji Athletes Yeshnil Karan and Banuve Tabakaucoro have qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in England in July.

The two athletes clocked their season’s best at the 2022 Oceania Area Championships in Mackay, Australia last week to book a spot at the Games.

Karan clocked a new personal best of three minutes 58.41 seconds finishing third in the 1500m event.

Tabakaucoro played catch up for the most part of his race but still clocked a season’s best and Commonwealth Games qualifying time of 10.65s.

Banuve will be running both the 100m and the 200m at the Oceania Championships tomorrow.

Fiji-based Byrce Chou from Taiwan, running in Fiji colours came second in his Section, clocking a time of 11.03 secs.

Yeshnil will be running in the 1500m on tomorrow and 5000m on Thursday at the Oceania Championships.

Upcoming long jumper Waisale Inoke jumped a new personal best of 6.87m in the open men’s long jump competition.

Former Suva Grammar School student Ratu Meli Ramukalou finished second in the 400m race with a good time of 50.26 secs.

Former St John Cawaci student, Nikola Raique was close behind with 50.46 secs, coming third in the race.

2018 Commonwealth Games rep Kameli Sauduadua who is re-gaining his form, was third with a time of 52.06 secs.

The team now set their sights towards the Oceania Athletics Championships that begins tomorrow.