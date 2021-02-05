Kadavu pulls out of Fiji Finals, Bua in doubt

Kadavu schools will not be part of this year’s Coca Cola Games.

There will be no Kadavu Zone athletics meet while Bua is still unsure of its participation.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association President Vuli Waqa has confirmed this following the release of the zone competition dates.

Waqa says the reason to why Kadavu has pulled out is unclear at the moment.

“At the moment the only cancellation we have received is from Kadavu. When I wanted to find out about the zone dates I really don’t know what happened with Kadavu they just told me they won’t be competing for the 2021 games”.

He adds Bua is another zone that may not feature this year.

“I’m still putting a big question mark on Bua because Bua was badly devastated by the Tropical Cyclone Yasa who knows they may cancel their participation at the last minute”.

Waqa says the closure of schools due to the devastation by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana didn’t affect the zone dates.

Meanwhile, schools Inter-house competitions have started today and will continue into the following weeks before the zone meets.

Marist Brothers High School Inter-house is currently underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.