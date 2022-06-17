Jasper and Natabua still lead Lautoka Zone

Jasper Williams High School and Natabua High School still lead the 2022 Lautoka Coca-Cola Game at Churchill Park.

Jasper has increased their lead to 3 gold and 4 silver and 1 bronze, Central College is now in second place with 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze and Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute is now third with 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

In the boys division, Natabua High School now has 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze, Central College is now second with 2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze while Pundit Vishnu Deo Memorial College has 2 gold and 1 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement



Ulamila Vata

The 400m and 100m finals are about to start before day one ends.



Manaini Ralulu