Jasper and Natabua lead Lautoka Zone

Jasper Williams High School and Natabua High School currently lead the Coca-Cola Lautoka Zone at Churchill Park.

Jasper lead with 2 gold and 1 silver, Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute is in second with 1 gold and 2 silver while Yasawa High School is third with 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

In the boy’s division, Natabua High School is currently leading with 2 gold and 1 bronze, Saint Thomas High School is second with 2 gold while Central College is third with 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Two records have been broken so far.

In the 1,500m junior girls, Manaini Tikomataitailevu of Free Bird Institute set a new games record of 5 minutes and 58 seconds.

The old record was 6 minutes and 3 seconds set in 2020.

In the inter girls 1,500m, Ulamila Vata of Yasawa High School set a new record of 5 minutes and 42 seconds, the old record was 6 minutes and 2 seconds also set I’m 2020.

The heats for the 200m is currently underway.

A total of 605 athletes are taking in the two day meet with Natabua High School having the biggest contingent of 115.