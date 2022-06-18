Jasper and Natabua lead Lautoka Zone

Jasper Williams High School and Natabua High School have maintained their lead at the Coca-Cola Lautoka Zone competition.

In the boy’s division, Natabua has 18 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze medals, while Central College has four gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals.

Pandit Vishnu Deo Memorial College is third with three gold and two bronze medals.

Article continues after advertisement

Jasper Williams High School leads the girls division with 14 gold, 14 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Natabua is in second place with six gold, six silver, and six bronze medals, while Central College is in third with three gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

The games continue at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.