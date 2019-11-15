Home

Athletics

Jasper and Natabua High School dominate Lautoka Zone

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 7, 2020 6:16 pm

Jasper Williams High School and Natabua High School continued their reign as the western schools athletics giants.

Jasper had a healthy lead in the girl’s medal tally from Day 1 and maintained it till the end of the meet.

The all-girls school bagged in 33 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze.

Natabua High School settled for second with 8 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze while Saint Thomas High School came in at third place with 4 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze.

In the boy’s division, Natabua High School showed their dominance as they bagged in 32 gold, 17 silver and 8 bronze.

Tilak High School came in at second place with 5 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze.

Saint Thomas High School settled for third place with 3 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze.

[Source: Lautoka Coca Cola Zone Meet 2020 Facebook]

