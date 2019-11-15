Japan still planning for Olympics despite coronavirus pandemic

Japan’s Olympic Minister has revealed today the nation is still planning for a “complete” staging of the Games, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

But International Olympic Committee member Hayley Wickenheiser says that plans for the Tokyo Games to go ahead are “insensitive and irresponsible”.

Speaking to the BBC, Wickenheiser says the crisis is bigger than even the Olympics.

Wickenheiser who was part of the Canada team that won four successive ice hockey gold at the Winter Olympics adds we don’t know what’s happening in the next 24 hours, let alone the next three months.

Writing on Twitter, she says from an athlete perspective, she can only imagine and try to empathize with the anxiety and heartbreak athletes are feeling right now.

On Sunday, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe claimed the Games would still go ahead.

The Olympic Games is scheduled from the 24th of July to the 9th of August.

