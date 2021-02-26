Jamaican sprinter rather miss Olympics than take the vaccine

Jamaica and Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The International Olympic Committee has said getting the vaccine is “encouraged” but not compulsory for athletes.

Speaking to Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner, Blake said his mind still stays strong, he doesn’t want any vaccine and he’d rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine.

He said he doesn’t really want to get into it now, but he have his reasons.

Blake, a one-time rival of Jamaican great Usain Bolt, will likely still be able to participate in what is expected to be the 31-year-old’s third and final Games even if he does not get the vaccine.

The Jamaican government is expected to receive its first shipment of the vaccine next week according to The Gleaner report.

Blake’s remarks came after a series of eight meets were held across the Caribbean island nation over the weekend, marking a return to large-scale sporting events that had been on hold due to the pandemic.

The Olympics, which were pushed back by a year due to the global health crisis, are set to begin on July 23 though speculation remains the event might yet be cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

[Source:TVNZ]