International competition a must for Tabakaucoro

The road to the Tokyo Olympic Games next year seems to get harder by the day for national sprint king Banuve Tabakaucoro.

The Olympic hopeful has not been able to compete in any international meets since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old has been training locally to get his fitness up to par but believes he hasn’t reached the standard required to keep him on track for the Olympics.

“The only thing we are lacking right now is the quality competition. We have some boys that are very close but, I need to be competing with a lot more faster people who are running much more quicker than me in order to improve times. Right now my fitness is right up there but just the competition fitness that we are lacking.”

The Pacific Sprint King is one of the three contenders for the Olympic quota spot allocated for Athletics.

The other two athletes are national triple jump record holder Eugene Vollmer and the national number one shot-put thrower Mustafa Fall.