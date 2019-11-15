Increase turn-out in Athletics Fiji meet

The increasing turn-out of primary school students in Athletics Fiji weekly meet has been one of the standout improvements so far.

Going into its fourth week of competition, officials have been astounded by the efforts and performances of the young athletes.

President Filimoni Vuli Waqa says this week’s turnout was the highest compared to previous weeks.

“There is a new club coming in all the way from Nadi and we even had a team that came all the way from Namosi sponsored by the Suva Marathon club so we are getting there”

National sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro says the numbers show the athlete’s passion for the sport.

“It’s the participation that we are trying to get right now and the mass amount of students we are trying to get in. A big turnout from the club from Nausori so hats off to them. We have kids that are also coming in all the way from Nadi so we have kids coming from afar and that shows their dedication to the sport.”

The next Athletics Fiji meet will commence on December 5th.