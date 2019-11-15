Hurdles may be introduced in 2021 Coca Cola Games

The hurdles events may not be introduced at this year’s Coca Cola Games.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association General Secretary Vuli Waqa.

Waqa says it was earlier agreed in their FSSAA meeting to introduce the 110 meters event for the boys and 100 meters hurdles for the girls at this year’s games.

But Waqa says that may not be the case this year as it is unfair for other zones who don’t have the equipment for the events.

‘In light of that, we might have to shelf the hurdles simply because of lack of equipment. We have to make sure that we have equipment in all the zones before we introduce the hurdles event’.

The FSSAA Executives will meet on the 1st of next month to finalize the details about the hurdles events.

Vuli Waqa says they are highly likely to have the 1500 metres event in all grades for the girls.

At the moment the Coca Cola Games only have the open girls event in the 1500 meters.

The 2020 Coca Cola Games will be held on the 16th-18th of April at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.