Hurdles and triple jump wish for Miller

Former decathlete and Olympian, Albert Miller is calling for the reintroduction of the hurdles and triple jump in all grades at the Coca-Cola Games.

The two events were dropped as athletes showed little interest over the years, but Miller believes Fiji has the potential to bring out some of the best competitors.

“In the women’s events, the Triple Jump is only up to the intermediate, I think they will need to go down to the younger age group.”

Miller says re-introducing these events at all levels of secondary schools athletics will help revive the two sports.

“You have to introduce the event, it is always something that we dream for and we need it in the system. So we can select good athletes in hurdles.”

Some hurdlers who made their mark on the international stage include Jovesa Naivalu, Joseph Rodan and Rachel Rogers.

In triple jump, the only athlete that continues to break barriers is Eugene Volmer.

The Coca Cola Games will be held next Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.