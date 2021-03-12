Hunter carries on parent’s legacy

16-year-old Robert Hunter of International Secondary School is hoping to continue his parents sporting legacy.

Hunter’s father Justin and mother Leanna were long distance runners during their time.

He is among the nine ISS students that took part in the Suva Zone 1 competition.

Despite finishing fourth in the 400metres intermediate boys finals today, the Savusavu lad wants to keep his Coke Games dream alive.

Hunter is now hoping he makes the qualifying time for the Fiji Finals and improves his performance in time for the Coke Games.