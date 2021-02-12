Historic win for Labasa College

Labasa College has won the Macuata Zone 2 athletics competition after an eight-year drought.

They scooped an overall medal tally of 45 Gold, 31 Silver and 22 Bronze.

The school also broke the record of having scooped the most gold medals in one competition.

The previous record was 42 gold medals.

Labasa College Assistant Athletics Manager Ronil Ram says they are very happy with the win and commended the athletics for giving their best in the two-day competition.

Ram says they are dedicating their win to all students who were affected by the recent flooding in Labasa.

Dreketi Central College came in second with 26 Gold, 13 Silver and 10 Bronze medals.

Labasa Muslim College came third in the overall medals tally. They scooped 9 Gold 14 Silver and 25 bronze medals.

In the girls divisions, Labasa College scooped 23 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze.

Dreketi Central College came in 2nd with 13 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze.

Nabala Secondary School came in third with 6 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

For the boys division, Labasa College scooped 21 gold, 17 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Dreketi Central College scooped 13 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Labasa Muslim College came in third with 7 gold, 8 silver