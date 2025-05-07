Hero’s welcome for Simpson

[Source: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

Gladness Simpson received a hero’s welcome this morning as she returned to her home village of Natoloulou in Wainunu, Bua, following her outstanding performance at the 2025 Coca-Cola Championship Games.

The entire village turned out to celebrate Simpson’s success and the achievements of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School at the Fiji Finals, where she was named the Overall Best Female Athlete of the competition.

Simpson struck gold in the senior girls’ 1500m, 800m, and 4x400m relay finals, cementing her status as one of Fiji’s most promising young athletes.

[Source: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

Her victories came as no surprise to those familiar with her track record; Simpson has consistently made her mark at the Fiji Finals in recent years, winning medals for MGM and steadily building a reputation for excellence on the track.



[Source: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

