Having semifinals at Fiji Finals is a good idea: Tabakaucoro

[File Photo]

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary, Vuli Waqa, believes having semifinals at the Coca-Cola Games is a good idea but the executives and other relevant stakeholders will have to make the call.

Some of the track events in the recent Fiji Finals had six heats, meaning there were about 40 athletes.

Some including the Pacific sprint king, Banuve Tabakaucoro are calling for the semifinals to be introduced.

”For me as a pro 100m athlete, the first run is always the hardest and we don’t perform really well in our first run, it’s always the second and the third run where our real talent comes out so I really think we need to start moving into that field where we need to have more rounds, and you know we’d really see the best of our athletes come out”.

FSSAA secretary,Waqa, says some athletes improve as the competition progresses.

”Some of the races you have about six of seven athletes so you’re taking just the top two and maybe the top two from each heat to make the final which is really very cruel for people coming from far away to come in and just have one race, and that’s the end of it”.

Waqa says hopefully the executives can look at the possibility of having semifinals which also means that they’d probably have to ask the Ministry of Education for an extra day.