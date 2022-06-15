Grammar continues to dominate

Suva Grammar School continues to dominate in both divisions at the Coca Cola Suva Zone 2 meet.

Grammar leads with 15 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze medals in the boys division.

In second place is Marist Brothers High School with 9 gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze medals.

In third place is Yat Sen Secondary School with 1 gold medal.

In the girls division, Suva Grammar School leads with 12 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Saint Joseph Secondary School currently has 11 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals.

In third place is Ratu Latianara College with 1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.