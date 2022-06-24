Golden run for Tailevu North youngster

Despite being the smallest of seven athletes, Arieta Mere outran all of them to win Tailevu North’s first gold medal at the Tailevu Zone yesterday.

The 14-year-old finished first in the sub-junior girls 1500m.

Before the race started, Mere says she had to reassure herself that size doesn’t matter but as long as she had the will and speed, she would win.

She says for a moment the hardships she encountered and the intensity of training flashed before her eyes and it made her even more determined to go for gold.

“I thought of my mum and the challenges we face daily. She told me she would come and watch me, I don’t know if she was here but I hope I’ve made her proud.”

The Wainibuka youngster says she placed her faith in God and she powered through to victory in the last lap.

The Tailevu Zone continues today.