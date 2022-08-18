Gold for Kororua; first in 40 months

This is the first year in recent time that the event is contested in the sub-junior girls compared to the open grade which has been the practice in past years.

Laisiana Kororua of Naitasiri Secondary School has created history in the Coca-Cola Games winning the first ever 1500 metres gold in the sub-junior girls division.

This is the first year in recent time that the event is contested in the sub-junior girls compared to the open grade which has been the practice in past years.

Kororua stole the show, running in sock instead of the usual track shoes, and also winning the first medal after almost 40 months since the last games.

Article continues after advertisement

She clocked an unofficial time of 5 minutes 16.4 seonds.

In second place winning silver is Mere Fotu of Vunisea Secondary School.

Elizabeth Kalouniviti of Dreketi High School scooped bronze.