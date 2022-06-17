Gold for first time jumper

First time long jumper Tomas Kaiveti came looking for gold at the Coca Cola Suva Zone 1 meet, and that’s exactly what he got in the Intermediate Boys event.
The John Wesley College student competing for the first time says he only had a few months to practice at the ANZ stadium where he saw potential in himself.
The Tailevu villager jumped a distance of 5.47 metres.
Kaiveti is still confident he will secure another gold medal for John Wesley in the Coca Cola Games in August.
