Gold for Banuve in the 100m

Banuve Tabakaucoro. [Source: Anushil Kumar]

Team Fiji sprinter Banuve Tabakaucoro is still the Pacific’s fastest man.

This after he won Fiji’s second gold medal at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas tonight.

The ‘Bau Bullet’ finished first with a time of 10.56seconds.

In another track event, Samuela Railoa has qualified for the Men’s 400m final tomorrow.

Fiji also won three weightlifting silver medals in the men’s 96kg after Charlie Lolohea lifted 115kg in the snatch, 153kg in the clean and jerk for a total lift of 268kg

Meanwhile, our baseball team has qualified to the semifinals after defeating Solomon Islands 13-0 in the group playoffs which means they’re now in the hunt for a medal.



[Source: Fiji Association of Sport & National Olympic Committee / Facebook]