Gold and record targets for Naituku

Vilimaina Naituku

Long distance runner Vilimaina Naituku turned down an offer from Coca-Cola Games powerhouse Adi Cakobau School to continue running for her school, Naitasiri Secondary School back in 2019.

40 months later the Lomaiviti native still has the province she was raised in at heart and will feature for the last time in the black and red uniform at the Fiji Finals.

The national rep finished sixth in her first Fiji Finals outing in 2019 and is aiming for a podium finish this time around.

She set a new 1500m record in the Tailevu Zone and says her aim is clear.

“I’m looking forward to the Games. I’m aiming to not only win gold for my school but also set a new Games record”.

The senior runner trains 5 to 10km everyday hoping to better her time.

She is one of the 10 athletes that will represent Naitasiri Secondary School.

