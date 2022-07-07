Go and live your dream

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere encouraged our Team Fiji athletes and officials to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England to go and live their dreams.

While accepting Team Fiji’s I-Tatau at the State House, Ratu Wiliame says the athletes are the ‘Titans’ of our nation.

Ratu Katonivere wished them the best, and challenges them when they leave the gate of State House, they should go out with the passion of a person who dreamed of representing our country at the highest level.

The President says his prayers, the Vanua’s prayers and the support of the whole Government is with the team.

“All the teams that have come here, I told them, see when you come here with all that pressure, with all that things that go behind you thinking out there, leave it here with me, when you, when you leave this compound and leave through the gates go out as you, as the person that had that passion, that had that dream to represent the country at this level.”

A total of 72 nations will participate in this year’s Commonwealth Games with 5,054 athletes featuring in 280 events in 20 sports.

The games will officially begin on the 28th of this month and conclude on the 8th of August.



[Source: Fijian Government / Youtube]