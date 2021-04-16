Home

Athletics

Gau Secondary athletes determined to return

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 1:01 pm

Athletes and parents of Gau Secondary School students may be disappointed with the cancellation of the Coca-Cola games but they are determined to return.

Most maritime schools had already travelled to Suva ahead of time, but with the Games now cancelled and with COVID restrictions they will have to stay a little longer in the city.

A parent who had accompanied the Gau athletes, Ema Vateitei, says they had prepared for weeks.

“We had arrived last week and this is all to support our kids, money had been put aside for this, sacrifices made just to be here for our kids”

Despite the challenges, Vateitei says they are still determined to return if the Games will be given the green light.

“As much as we want to be upset and not send our kids to the Coca Cola games, we know that this is an opportunity for our children to not only compete but come out from the islands to enjoy the city and compete in something big. We will do it for them”.

Teacher Waisea Mataitoga confirms around $5000 was used for the trip.

Mataitoga says the athletes will have to stay on the mainland for the next 14 days as inter island travel from Viti Levu has been suspended.

