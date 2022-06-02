FSSAA hoping for Fiji Finals on earlier released August dates

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association is hoping the Coca Cola Games will be held on the dates they’ve confirmed earlier after the Ministry of Education released a statement yesterday that the Fiji Finals is set for July 9th.

The FSSAA couldn’t meet the Minister for Education today due to her busy schedule, however, Association President, Marika Uluinaceva says they’ve delivered their letter to the ministry.

FSSAA made an announcement last month that the Fiji Finals will be held from August 4th-6th and they’ve booked the ANZ Stadium according to the dates.

Uluinaceva says they can only have the Games at the ANZ Stadium because of the crowd capacity.

He adds moving the Fiji Finals to December is not ideal because most of their athletes who also play rugby would be coming off the Deans season.

The Schools football Inter-District Championship will be held from 5th to the 7th of October while the Fiji Secondary Schools Cricket and Hockey tournaments are scheduled for December.

Meanwhile, there’ll be no Triple N zone this year which has been confirmed via an email today by the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association.

The Triple N zone features the national girls champion Adi Cakobau School.

Triple N is not the only zone not going to have its meet this year because Savusavu will not have theirs as well.

Nadi, Macuata One and Two zones will be held next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka and All Saints Secondary School and Labasa Muslim College respectively.