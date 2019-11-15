Former RKS student wins 400m gold at Suva Zone 1

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Douglas Matakibau won the senior boys 400 meters gold for Dudley High School at the Suva Zone 1 meet.

Matakibau was part of the RKS 4×400 meters relay team that won the gold medal at last year’s Coca Cola Games.

The year 12 student beat the favorite Saula Daucakacaka of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

The Makadru villager from Matuku in Lau spent two years at Natabua High School.

He attended Marist Brothers High School for a year before moving to RKS last year and this year he is running for Dudley.

Matakakibau says he will try his best at the Coca Cola Games.