Former athletes to be involved in Coke Games

Former Coca-Cola Games competitors will be present at this year’s meet to help athletes prepare for events, give pointers and share experiences.

There is less than a week to go before the much anticipated event starts.

About 2500 athletes are expected to participate in the three-day event at the ANZ Stadium this year.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Secretary, Vuli Waqa, says this is always good for the development of upcoming athletes.

He adds this initiative will also educate students on the basics of athletics.

“The improvement in schools now probably due to the fact that there are a lot of coaches in secondary school level and from Athletics Fiji they do go out to schools and coach and on the day during a few days of competition they’re going to be there not only supporting their former schools but the athletes where they are coaching”.

The maritime zone is expected to be held on Monday.

The Coca-Cola meet will begin form next week Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch all the live action of the three day event LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.