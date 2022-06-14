Five schools pull out of Suva Zone 2

[File Photo]

A total of 11 schools will compete in tomorrow’s Coca-Cola Games Suva Zone 2 meet at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Zone President Savenaca Muamua confirms from the 16 schools they have every year, five have pulled out from this year’s meet.

These schools include Lomary Secondary School, Beqa Yanuca Secondary, Nuku Secondary, Rampur College and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua College.

680 athletes are expected to compete tomorrow with majority from Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School.

Schools such as DAV Girls, Ratu Latianara Secondary, Suva Sangam College, Jai Narayan, Gospel High School, Nabua Secondary and Vashist Muni College from Navua make up the rest of the numbers.

Gospel High is the host for this year’s meet.

Ratu Latianara leads the girls’ medal tally with a gold and silver while Suva Grammar School heads the boys division with one gold and a bronze.

The Suva Zone 2 resumes tomorrow.