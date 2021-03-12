First timer wins gold in javelin throw

First time thrower Viliame Kebanaivalu was over the moon earlier today after scooping his first gold in the senior boy’s javelin event at the Suva Zone 1 competition.

The Dudley High School scholar threw a distance of 58.39m.

The Totoya, Lau lad says this is his first time competing in a field event as he had always been a track athlete.

Kebanaivalu will now advance to the Fiji Finals.

He is also part of the senior boy’s 4x 400meter relay team.

In second place is Tomasi Vasu of Nasinu Secondary throwing a distance of 48.47m while Jekesoni Logaivau of RSMS who threw a distance of 44.40m came third.