First time runner Talanoa scoops two gold
March 12, 2021 1:50 pm
Ilisapeci Talanoa
First time competitor and winning two gold medals is an achievement of a lifetime for Ilisapeci Talanoa.
The Rewa Secondary School student scooped gold in the sub-junior girls 1500m and 800m finals.
Talanoa who will now advance into the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics meet says she is overwhelmed with the win.
The Lomanikoro, Rewa lass says this has motivated her to be better in the upcoming Fiji Finals.
Talanoa ran a time of 2 minutes and 37 seconds narrowing ahead of two Adi Cakobau School runners, Unaisi Damanu and Adi Motea.
The 800m finals are underway.
