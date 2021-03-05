First time competitor wins gold at Triple N Zone

Lomaivuna High School student Nacanieli Mohan couldn’t believe that he finished first in the open boys 3000 metres race at the Triple N zone yesterday.

It was the first time the youngster competed in the zone.

He says he was supposed to compete last year but the zone meet was canceled three days before it started due to the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The year 12 student says his dad represented the school in the zone and Fiji Finals.

After claiming gold yesterday, Mohan now plans to do something special in his first Coca Cola Games outing.

Mohan who clocked 10:38:90 seconds wished he could have started running in his first year at secondary school.

“I wish I could turn back time and start running when I was in form three. I could have won gold.”

He will feature again today in the senior boy’s 1500 metres event.

Meanwhile, national rep Vilimaina Naitukinivalu claimed the first gold medal at the zone.

Naitukinivalu won gold in the open girls 3000 meters for Naitasiri Secondary School.

She finished in a time of 11.55.13 seconds.

The Nacavanadi villager from Gau ran for Fiji in the 5000 meters at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

The Triple N zone continues today at the ANZ Stadium with the 1500 meters scheduled for 8:30am.

You can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Wales platform.