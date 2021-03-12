Financial constraints fail to deter Yasawa parent

Despite financial constraints, Loata Tuibua made it her business to come watch her daughter participate at the Lautoka Zone for the first time.

Tuibua, a parent of Yasawa High School sub-junior athlete Luisa Tuibua was the only family member who managed to make it to the mainland to watch her daughter.

The 41-year-old says her husband and other children couldn’t make it due to the financial costs of travelling to Lautoka so they are only supporting through the FBC Sports channel.

The Vuaki, Yasawa native says parental support is always paramount especially for a school coming from afar, as it boosts their children’s morale.

Tuibua says although most parents aren’t able to make it, the few parents from Yasawa that are present are taking on the role to look after all the Yasawa athletes.

Yasawa High School is participating with 5 athletes.